$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
February 17, 06:24 PM • 9884 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 18957 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 23469 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 25400 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 24204 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 23248 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 27409 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 36259 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47982 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 56533 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
80%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for bad weather - Emergency Response Headquarters deployedFebruary 17, 07:11 PM • 5820 views
US did not provide licenses for Patriot missile production in Europe - ZelenskyyFebruary 17, 08:11 PM • 3440 views
Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OPFebruary 17, 09:14 PM • 3274 views
The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11February 17, 09:33 PM • 4128 views
Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - Axios09:47 PM • 4824 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 33357 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 47764 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 55963 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 76792 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 80148 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 8042 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 22002 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 17904 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 28112 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 25837 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

One in five Europeans supports dictatorship under certain circumstances - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

An AboutPeople poll showed that 22% of Europeans consider dictatorship better than democracy in certain cases. 26% support a leader who restricts democratic rights.

One in five Europeans supports dictatorship under certain circumstances - poll

One in five Europeans believes that in certain cases, dictatorship is better than democracy. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological company AboutPeople on behalf of the Progressive Lab analytical center in five countries: Greece, France, Sweden, Great Britain, and Romania, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

It is noted that sociologists found widespread dissatisfaction with how democracy works in practice, rather than with democracy itself: for example, about 76 percent of Greeks expressed dissatisfaction with how democracy works in their country, compared to 68 percent in France, 66 percent in Romania, 42 percent in Great Britain, and 32 percent in Sweden.

Traditional divisions between European countries are diminishing, and the situation is becoming more complex. Countries like Romania, which have experienced rapid economic growth in recent years, do not seem to show greater confidence in liberal democracy. Wealthy countries like Sweden are facing pressure on their democratic institutions and a decline in citizens' trust in them. France, and to a lesser extent Great Britain, are experiencing a deep crisis. Greece seems to be uncomfortably balancing between a general crisis of trust in its institutions and a somewhat vague belief in the ideals of democracy.

- commented Professor of Political Science at the University of Manchester, Dimitris Papadimitriou, on the research results.

It is indicated that in addition to one in five - 22 percent - saying that in certain cases, dictatorship might be their preferred option, one in four - 26 percent - also agreed with the statement: "If my country had a capable and effective leader, I would not object if he limited democratic rights and was not accountable to citizens for his actions."

German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to Russia06.11.25, 04:21 • 14803 views

At the same time, resistance to the idea of authoritarian rule remains strong, with 69 percent of respondents rejecting the proposal.

The survey does not express general dissatisfaction or uncritical rejection of the democratic system. It expresses citizens' dissatisfaction with how it works, with clear anti-elite and "anti-establishment" characteristics.

- noted George Siakas, Associate Professor at Democritus University of Thrace in Greece.

Regarding trust in institutions, the European Union showed the best results with 43 percent, ahead of the media with 27 percent and political parties with 24 percent. A third of respondents disagreed with the view that the growing popularity of the far-right poses a danger to democracy.

Recall

Last year, a study by the "European Movement" showed that only a third of citizens in the largest EU countries consistently support democratic values. 64% of respondents do not rule out the advantages of authoritarian rule, but almost half support the idea of European defense integration.

Elections in Portugal: Socialist António José Seguro secured a convincing victory over the far-right opposition08.02.26, 23:35 • 9999 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
European Union
France
Sweden
Great Britain
Greece
Romania