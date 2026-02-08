$43.140.00
Elections in Portugal: Socialist António José Seguro secured a convincing victory over the far-right opposition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

António José Seguro won the second round of the Portuguese presidential elections, garnering 66-70% of the votes. He defeated far-right candidate André Ventura, who received 30-34% support.

Elections in Portugal: Socialist António José Seguro secured a convincing victory over the far-right opposition
Photo: Bloomberg

On Sunday, February 8, the second round of presidential elections took place in Portugal, with António José Seguro, the candidate from the Socialist Party, emerging victorious. According to the count of over 96% of votes, the moderate politician garnered approximately 66-70% support, defeating André Ventura, the leader of the far-right Chega party, who received about 30-34% of the votes. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

These elections marked the first time in forty years that a second round was needed to determine the winner. António José Seguro, 63, an experienced diplomat and former socialist leader, built his campaign on promises of institutional stability and the protection of democratic values. His confident result indicates a societal demand for balanced policies amidst rising populist sentiments in Europe.

Despite his defeat, André Ventura demonstrated significant growth in support compared to last year's general elections. His campaign was based on anti-establishment rhetoric and harsh criticism of migration policy, which allowed him to become the first far-right candidate in Portugal's history to reach the final stage of the presidential race.

Powers of the new president and political prospects

Although the president's role in Portugal is largely ceremonial, he holds the strategically important right to dissolve parliament and call early elections. Seguro's victory will likely help reduce tensions in the country and ensure stable cooperation with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro's center-right government. The newly elected head of state has already declared his readiness to become "a president for all Portuguese" and to act as a mediator between different political forces.

Voter turnout in the second round was slightly lower than predicted, at around 50%, due to challenging weather conditions – Storm "Marta" that hit the country this weekend. The official inauguration of the new president is expected to take place soon, after which he will succeed Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who has led the country for the past decade. 

