Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Completely and unconditionally: Trump openly supported Orbán in the upcoming Hungarian elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Donald Trump, in a Truth Social Post, expressed support for Viktor Orbán, calling him a strong leader who tirelessly fights for his country. Trump endorsed his re-election as Prime Minister of Hungary.

Completely and unconditionally: Trump openly supported Orbán in the upcoming Hungarian elections

US President Donald Trump supported Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in a Truth Social Post, stating that he "fights tirelessly for his Great Country and People and loves them, just as I do for the United States of America," UNN reports with reference to AP.

The Honorable Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, is a truly strong and influential leader who has a proven track record of achieving phenomenal results. He fights tirelessly for his great country and people, whom he loves, just as I do for the United States of America. Viktor works hard to protect Hungary, grow the economy, create jobs, promote trade, stop illegal immigration, and ensure law and order! - Trump wrote.

Orban: Hungary joins Trump's Peace Council19.01.26, 07:25 • 5741 view

According to the American leader, relations between Hungary and the United States reached new heights of cooperation and impressive achievements during his administration, largely thanks to Prime Minister Orbán.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with him so that both our countries can continue to advance along this wonderful path to success and cooperation. I proudly supported Viktor for re-election in 2022 and am honored to do so again. Viktor Orbán is a true friend, fighter, and winner, and I fully and unconditionally support his re-election as Prime Minister of Hungary – he will never let down the great people of Hungary!" – Trump added.

Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the US09.11.25, 06:29 • 11690 views

The publication notes that the Prime Minister of Hungary will face what is expected to be the biggest challenge in his career when voters go to the polls on April 12.

He campaigned on the unsubstantiated premise that Hungarians would be forcibly drawn into war and death on the front lines in Ukraine if his party lost the election.

Antonina Tumanova

