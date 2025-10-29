$42.080.01
China proposes 'no first use' treaty to nuclear powers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Nuclear-armed China has proposed to the US, Russia, France, and Great Britain to begin negotiations on a treaty on the mutual non-first use of nuclear weapons. At the same time, Beijing maintains a moratorium on nuclear tests and supports a policy of self-defense.

China proposes 'no first use' treaty to nuclear powers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China stated that China is a responsible state that "possesses nuclear weapons" and maintains a moratorium on nuclear tests. The diplomatic department of the East Asian country also proposed that the United States, Russia, France, and Great Britain begin new negotiations regarding the current nuclear treaty.

UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Details

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a new statement during a press briefing, noted that the country possesses nuclear weapons and remains committed to a nuclear policy focused solely on self-defense.

At the same time, China maintains its long-standing moratorium on nuclear tests and supports a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons.

In recent years, China and [the Provisional Technical Secretariat of the CTBTO] have achieved significant results in cooperation in areas such as promoting the certification and acceptance of monitoring stations and strengthening capacity building for developing countries.

– said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun

Beijing proposed that the five recognized nuclear-weapon states – China, the United States, Russia, France, and Great Britain – begin negotiations on a "mutual no-first-use" treaty.

Reference

China's nuclear arsenal remains much smaller than those of Russia and the United States, but it has expanded rapidly in recent years. The country is modernizing its missile forces and delivery systems to create a "nuclear triad" – strategic deterrence capabilities on land, sea, and air.

According to U.S. Department of Defense estimates, China's arsenal reached approximately 600 warheads in 2024, an increase of approximately 20% from 2024.

A July report by the Washington-based Hudson Institute argued that Beijing's nuclear buildup is not so much about preparing for nuclear exchanges as it is about deterring the U.S. and its allies from threatening China's strategic objectives in its region.

Recall

China increased its nuclear arsenal to 500 warheads over the past year. The total number of nuclear weapons in the world continues to grow, especially among countries outside the non-proliferation treaty.

China escalates military rhetoric and demonstrates nuclear capabilities as a warning to the US - WSJ

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
United States Department of Defense
France
Great Britain
China
United States