The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China stated that China is a responsible state that "possesses nuclear weapons" and maintains a moratorium on nuclear tests. The diplomatic department of the East Asian country also proposed that the United States, Russia, France, and Great Britain begin new negotiations regarding the current nuclear treaty.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a new statement during a press briefing, noted that the country possesses nuclear weapons and remains committed to a nuclear policy focused solely on self-defense.

At the same time, China maintains its long-standing moratorium on nuclear tests and supports a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons.

In recent years, China and [the Provisional Technical Secretariat of the CTBTO] have achieved significant results in cooperation in areas such as promoting the certification and acceptance of monitoring stations and strengthening capacity building for developing countries. – said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun

Beijing proposed that the five recognized nuclear-weapon states – China, the United States, Russia, France, and Great Britain – begin negotiations on a "mutual no-first-use" treaty.

China's nuclear arsenal remains much smaller than those of Russia and the United States, but it has expanded rapidly in recent years. The country is modernizing its missile forces and delivery systems to create a "nuclear triad" – strategic deterrence capabilities on land, sea, and air.

According to U.S. Department of Defense estimates, China's arsenal reached approximately 600 warheads in 2024, an increase of approximately 20% from 2024.

A July report by the Washington-based Hudson Institute argued that Beijing's nuclear buildup is not so much about preparing for nuclear exchanges as it is about deterring the U.S. and its allies from threatening China's strategic objectives in its region.

China increased its nuclear arsenal to 500 warheads over the past year. The total number of nuclear weapons in the world continues to grow, especially among countries outside the non-proliferation treaty.

