China escalates military rhetoric and demonstrates nuclear capabilities as a warning to the US - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Beijing is demonstrating new nuclear deterrence capabilities and a tough stance on Taiwan. This comes amid escalating talks about trade between Washington and Beijing.

China escalates military rhetoric and demonstrates nuclear capabilities as a warning to the US - WSJ

In recent weeks, Beijing has intensified its military rhetoric, including demonstrating new nuclear deterrence capabilities and asserting a tough stance on Taiwan. Arms parades and high-profile speeches at a security forum in Beijing indicate China's desire to pressure the US on key security and trade issues. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

In September, during a large parade in Beijing, China showcased a wide range of weapons, including, for the first time, the emphasized presence of a complete nuclear triad - means of delivering nuclear weapons by land, sea, and air. This alarmed the US and its allies, as China's arsenal and nuclear potential are rapidly gaining momentum.

TikTok deal with China reached - Trump16.09.25, 17:20 • 3246 views

Western analysts and experts state that China's nuclear potential is growing very rapidly and actively: the number of warheads and their delivery options has significantly increased in recent years, which changes the balance of deterrence in the region and forces Washington to significantly increase vigilance.

Amid these demonstrations, China organized a large Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing, attended by representatives from over a hundred countries - and where Xi Jinping and his ministers tried to present Beijing as a center of "stability" and a new international order.

In addition, China's rhetoric regarding Taiwan has become bolder and much tougher. Beijing's military officials are increasingly talking about "separatists" in Taiwan and expressing opinions on suppressing such sentiments.

We will never allow any separatist plan for Taiwan's independence to succeed, and we are always ready to prevent any external use of force.

- said Defense Minister Dong in his speech at the Xiangshan Forum.

This time, the US realized that China is a more formidable rival than the one they faced during Trump's first term. China needs to show the US that if they challenge my core interests, I will harm you.

- said Wu Xinbo, Dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, at the Xiangshan Forum.

However, the increased demonstration of military achievements and strength is not the only manifestation from China. Conversations about trade are increasingly escalating between Washington and Beijing. A possible meeting between Xi and US President Trump in the coming weeks is also being discussed.

China enters top 10 most innovative countries for the first time, displacing Germany - UN ranking16.09.25, 13:09 • 2948 views

China has also strengthened economic leverage - in particular, it has introduced restrictions on the export of rare earth elements - as a countermeasure to US tariff and other policies.

WSJ analysts note that the growth of China's nuclear potential and its rhetoric could significantly escalate tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Maintaining open channels of military communication, transparency in stated intentions, and diplomatic appearances of leaders can partially reduce tensions, but in the short term - at least until the next rounds of negotiations - the tone of relations is unlikely to soften.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on September 19. He also said that a major trade meeting in Europe between the US and China went very well.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US and China are close to reaching an agreement on the social media platform TikTok, but the deal may depend on China's demands for trade concessions.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the prospects of a Trump-Xi summit in Beijing are overshadowed by customs tariffs and the fentanyl issue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, responding to reports that the US recently called on G7 and NATO members to collectively impose additional tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, said that China's cooperation with Russia "is legitimate, lawful, and impeccable."

On September 3, a military parade was held in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. A significant event was the appearance on the tribune of three leaders at once - Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
United Nations
Beijing
Donald Trump
North Korea
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States