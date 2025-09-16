China enters top 10 most innovative countries for the first time, displacing Germany - UN ranking

On Tuesday, China entered the top ten countries in the UN's annual innovation ranking for the first time, displacing Europe's largest economy, Germany, as firms in Beijing significantly invest in research and development. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Switzerland remained in first place, which it has held since 2011, followed by Sweden and the United States, while China ranked 10th in the Global Innovation Index (GII) survey, which covers 139 economies, ranking them based on 78 indicators.

As the GII showed, China is well on its way to becoming the largest investor in research and development, as it is rapidly closing the gap in private sector funding.

At the same time, according to the survey, the prospects for global innovation are overshadowed by reduced investment.

R&D growth this year will slow to 2.3% from 2.9% last year, the lowest since 2010 after the financial crisis.

In 2024, China filed about a quarter of international patent applications, remaining their largest source, while the United States, Japan, and Germany, which together account for 40% of the total applications, recorded a slight decrease.

Patent ownership is widely regarded as an important indicator of a country's economic power and industrial know-how.

Looking at the long term, Germany should not be afraid of falling to 11th place, said GII co-editor Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, adding that the new rankings do not reflect the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in the US.

The challenge for Germany is how... alongside its strong, long-standing status as a truly powerful engine of industrial innovation, to become a hub for digital innovation - said WIPO Director General Daren Tang.

Other countries in the top ten of the list – after the US and ahead of China – were, in order of ranking: South Korea, Singapore, Great Britain, Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

