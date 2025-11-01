"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Providing Ukraine with American Tomahawk missiles would be a mirror response to Russia's regular use of long-range cruise and ballistic missiles against Ukraine and would reduce this important Russian advantage. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Analysts point out that Russia regularly uses missiles comparable to Tomahawk, such as X-series and Kalibr cruise missiles, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, as well as Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, which Russia uses during its night attacks on Ukraine.

The range and larger payload of Tomahawk missiles will allow the Ukrainian military to inflict significant damage on key Russian military facilities located deep within Russian territory, such as the Shahed drone factory in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, and the Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast, from which Russia launches strategic bombers that drop air-launched cruise missiles on Ukraine. - noted in ISW.

They added that, according to the Pentagon, the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will not have a negative impact on American arsenals.

Earlier, the Pentagon approved the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, the final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who is hesitant due to the possible impact on relations with the US and Russia.

