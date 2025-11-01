$42.080.01
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Publications
Exclusives
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

ISW assesses that providing Ukraine with American Tomahawk missiles would be a response to Russia's use of cruise and ballistic missiles. This would allow Ukraine to strike key Russian military targets located deep in the rear.

"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Providing Ukraine with American Tomahawk missiles would be a mirror response to Russia's regular use of long-range cruise and ballistic missiles against Ukraine and would reduce this important Russian advantage. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts point out that Russia regularly uses missiles comparable to Tomahawk, such as X-series and Kalibr cruise missiles, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, as well as Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, which Russia uses during its night attacks on Ukraine.

The range and larger payload of Tomahawk missiles will allow the Ukrainian military to inflict significant damage on key Russian military facilities located deep within Russian territory, such as the Shahed drone factory in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, and the Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast, from which Russia launches strategic bombers that drop air-launched cruise missiles on Ukraine.

- noted in ISW.

They added that, according to the Pentagon, the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will not have a negative impact on American arsenals.

Earlier, the Pentagon approved the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, the final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who is hesitant due to the possible impact on relations with the US and Russia.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

