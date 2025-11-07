Nigerian Army Commander Vows to Crush Insurgents Amid US Pressure Over Religious Violence

enru
05:00 PM • 15369 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 22214 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 28558 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 28696 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 29149 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 20000 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 46736 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 36263 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38921 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29825 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 18891 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The GuardianNovember 7, 11:56 AM • 21004 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 23904 views
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"04:39 PM • 12951 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 8804 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 28558 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 28696 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 29149 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 23971 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 46736 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Joe Biden
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belgium
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 8920 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 15369 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 18952 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 28101 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 37695 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Heating

Nigerian Army Commander Vows to Crush Insurgents Amid US Pressure Over Religious Violence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Nigeria's new army commander has vowed to intensify military operations against Islamist groups in the country's northeast. This comes after a warning from US President Donald Trump about possible military action if Abuja fails to curb violence against Christians.

Nigerian Army Commander Vows to Crush Insurgents Amid US Pressure Over Religious Violence

Nigeria's new army commander on Friday vowed to intensify military operations against Islamist groups in the country's northeast, days after US President Donald Trump warned of possible military action if Abuja failed to curb violence against Christians, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Last week, Trump included Nigeria on a list of countries of particular concern, a list of countries that the US believes violate religious freedom. On Saturday, he said he had instructed the Department of Defense to prepare for possible "rapid" military action if Nigeria did not stop the killing of Christians.

Trump announced a possible US military invasion of Nigeria02.11.25, 02:53 • 5625 views

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu made the statement during his first operational visit to Borno State, the epicenter of a 16-year insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Nigeria rejects US accusations of Christian persecution and promises billions in Eurobond issuance04.11.25, 20:01 • 3069 views

"The Nigerian army under my command will leave no stone unturned," Shaibu told soldiers in Borno. "We will continue this fight with renewed vigor, clear purpose, and absolute dedication to end this menace once and for all."

Shaibu urged soldiers to continue to pressure the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgent groups and promised to improve logistics, welfare, and combat support to rally the troops.

His visit to the area followed a directive from President Bola Tinubu to intensify counter-terrorism efforts, the army said.

Despite successes by the Nigerian military in recent years, Boko Haram and ISWAP have intensified attacks on military bases in Borno, as well as on civilians, this year.

Nigeria's death toll rises: army vows decisive fight against insurgents amid US pressure07.11.25, 21:01 • 1554 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
United States Department of Defense
Nigeria
Donald Trump