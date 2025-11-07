Nigerian Army Commander Vows to Crush Insurgents Amid US Pressure Over Religious Violence

Nigeria's new army commander on Friday vowed to intensify military operations against Islamist groups in the country's northeast, days after US President Donald Trump warned of possible military action if Abuja failed to curb violence against Christians, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Last week, Trump included Nigeria on a list of countries of particular concern, a list of countries that the US believes violate religious freedom. On Saturday, he said he had instructed the Department of Defense to prepare for possible "rapid" military action if Nigeria did not stop the killing of Christians.

Trump announced a possible US military invasion of Nigeria

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu made the statement during his first operational visit to Borno State, the epicenter of a 16-year insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Nigeria rejects US accusations of Christian persecution and promises billions in Eurobond issuance

"The Nigerian army under my command will leave no stone unturned," Shaibu told soldiers in Borno. "We will continue this fight with renewed vigor, clear purpose, and absolute dedication to end this menace once and for all."

Shaibu urged soldiers to continue to pressure the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgent groups and promised to improve logistics, welfare, and combat support to rally the troops.

His visit to the area followed a directive from President Bola Tinubu to intensify counter-terrorism efforts, the army said.

Despite successes by the Nigerian military in recent years, Boko Haram and ISWAP have intensified attacks on military bases in Borno, as well as on civilians, this year.

Nigeria's death toll rises: army vows decisive fight against insurgents amid US pressure