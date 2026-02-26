Ukraine and US to discuss post-war reconstruction in Geneva - Reuters

Ukrainian and American officials "gathered in Geneva for talks on post-war reconstruction" on Thursday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Talks in Geneva with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were scheduled to begin around noon," a Ukrainian official said. Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's negotiating team and head of the National Security and Defense Council, will represent Ukraine.

"The continued reconstruction of Ukraine after the destruction caused by Russian air strikes and frontline fighting has become an important element in broader negotiations on how to end the war, which entered its fifth year this week," the publication says.

As noted, Ukraine hopes to attract about $800 billion in public and private funds over the next 10 years to rebuild the country.

"When the whole world demands that Moscow finally stop this senseless war, Putin is betting on more terror, attacks and aggression," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said after another series of strikes, reiterating calls for increased sanctions against Russia and military support for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Zelensky said he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and agreed that the next session of trilateral talks with Russia in March should lead to a meeting of the countries' leaders to resolve the most sensitive outstanding issues.

"This is the only way to resolve all complex and delicate issues and finally end the war," Zelensky said after the conversation, which also involved Witkoff and Kushner.

"The US is pushing Ukraine to find a way to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II. But Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart in their positions," the publication notes.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met last week in Geneva for their third US-brokered meeting this year, "but failed to achieve any breakthrough on key stumbling blocks, including territory," the publication writes.

Also on Thursday in Geneva, Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to hold a third round of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, mediated by Oman.

Ukraine-US talks expected before noon - Umerov's spokesperson