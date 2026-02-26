Ukraine and US to discuss post-war reconstruction in Geneva - Reuters

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 1768 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 10498 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 26052 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 41521 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 37786 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 36597 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 27049 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 20641 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 46770 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19734 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.3m/s
70%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missilesFebruary 26, 02:22 AM • 21350 views
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - AxiosFebruary 26, 03:05 AM • 19777 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikesFebruary 26, 04:58 AM • 15380 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline07:34 AM • 11160 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 10030 views
Publications
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 1768 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 36597 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 46770 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 50879 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 33708 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Crimea
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 8634 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 31441 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 34980 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 39412 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 40333 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
NASAMS
Social network

Ukraine and US to discuss post-war reconstruction in Geneva - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Ukrainian and American officials held talks in Geneva on Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. The talks were attended by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Ukraine and US to discuss post-war reconstruction in Geneva - Reuters

Ukrainian and American officials "gathered in Geneva for talks on post-war reconstruction" on Thursday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Talks in Geneva with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were scheduled to begin around noon," a Ukrainian official said. Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's negotiating team and head of the National Security and Defense Council, will represent Ukraine.

"The continued reconstruction of Ukraine after the destruction caused by Russian air strikes and frontline fighting has become an important element in broader negotiations on how to end the war, which entered its fifth year this week," the publication says.

As noted, Ukraine hopes to attract about $800 billion in public and private funds over the next 10 years to rebuild the country.

"When the whole world demands that Moscow finally stop this senseless war, Putin is betting on more terror, attacks and aggression," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said after another series of strikes, reiterating calls for increased sanctions against Russia and military support for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Zelensky said he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and agreed that the next session of trilateral talks with Russia in March should lead to a meeting of the countries' leaders to resolve the most sensitive outstanding issues.

"This is the only way to resolve all complex and delicate issues and finally end the war," Zelensky said after the conversation, which also involved Witkoff and Kushner.

"The US is pushing Ukraine to find a way to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II. But Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart in their positions," the publication notes.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met last week in Geneva for their third US-brokered meeting this year, "but failed to achieve any breakthrough on key stumbling blocks, including territory," the publication writes.

Also on Thursday in Geneva, Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to hold a third round of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, mediated by Oman.

Ukraine-US talks expected before noon - Umerov's spokesperson26.02.26, 10:45 • 3376 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
Reuters
Donald Trump
Oman
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran