Ukraine-US talks expected before noon - Umerov's spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Talks involving Ukraine and the United States in Geneva will begin before noon. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Ukraine-US talks expected before noon - Umerov's spokesperson

Today's negotiations involving Ukraine and the United States, scheduled in Geneva, are expected to begin before noon, Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators, told reporters, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, they are to begin "before noon," said Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with US President Donald Trump the day before, in particular, they discussed issues that representatives will work on tomorrow, February 26, in Geneva at a bilateral meeting, as well as preparations for the next meeting of negotiating teams in full composition in a trilateral format at the very beginning of March.

Lilia Podolyak

