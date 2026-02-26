Ukraine-US talks expected before noon - Umerov's spokesperson

Today's negotiations involving Ukraine and the United States, scheduled in Geneva, are expected to begin before noon, Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators, told reporters, writes UNN.

Previously, they are to begin "before noon," said Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with US President Donald Trump the day before, in particular, they discussed issues that representatives will work on tomorrow, February 26, in Geneva at a bilateral meeting, as well as preparations for the next meeting of negotiating teams in full composition in a trilateral format at the very beginning of March.

