Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps

The openness of Android, which for years distinguished it from iOS, is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Google announced that starting in 2027, most Android smartphones will only be able to install applications whose developers have passed official identification. This is the biggest change in the company's security policy in the system's history. This is reported by Ars Technica, writes UNN.

Google is preparing for a large-scale update of its rules for Android developers. Starting in 2027, only applications whose authors have passed mandatory verification will be able to be installed on certified Android devices. For users, this will mean the actual blocking of programs from unverified sources.

The company explains the innovation by caring for security. According to their data, programs downloaded outside of Google Play are 50 times more likely to contain malicious software.

This is no different from checking documents at the airport - Google says.

The company also emphasizes that the new system will prevent the spread of anonymous and potentially dangerous applications.

The essence of the changes is not to control content, but to verify the identity of developers. They must register in the new Android console, confirm documents, and secure the package and signature keys for programs. Without this, their applications simply will not run on most smartphones.

Pilot testing of the system will begin in October of this year. In March 2026, all developers will be able to use the console, and in September 2026, verification will become mandatory in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Full global launch is scheduled for 2027.

The changes are taking place against the backdrop of antitrust pressure on Google. After losing a lawsuit against Epic Games, the company is obliged to open Android to third-party app stores. However, the new verification system may maintain Google's control over the ecosystem: applications from alternative sources without a "white label" will not be able to work.

Analysts call the innovation ambiguous. On the one hand, it will sharply reduce the risks of smartphone infection, on the other hand, it will put almost every developer under Google's control. The requirements currently look minimal, but there is no guarantee that the company will not tighten them in the future.

