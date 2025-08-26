Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps

$41.430.15
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 27298 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 15754 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
11:32 AM • 25965 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
11:23 AM • 16582 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 91469 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 49842 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
August 25, 03:56 PM • 51388 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
August 25, 01:29 PM • 173027 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
August 25, 01:29 PM • 94540 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
12:42 PM • 2476 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
11:32 AM • 25951 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 52695 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 91456 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 146181 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 22044 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 64537 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 33495 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 146132 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 79305 views
Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Google has announced changes to Android that, starting in 2027, will only allow the installation of apps from identified developers. This will enhance security by blocking unverified programs.

Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps

The openness of Android, which for years distinguished it from iOS, is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Google announced that starting in 2027, most Android smartphones will only be able to install applications whose developers have passed official identification. This is the biggest change in the company's security policy in the system's history. This is reported by Ars Technica, writes UNN.

Details

Google is preparing for a large-scale update of its rules for Android developers. Starting in 2027, only applications whose authors have passed mandatory verification will be able to be installed on certified Android devices. For users, this will mean the actual blocking of programs from unverified sources.

The company explains the innovation by caring for security. According to their data, programs downloaded outside of Google Play are 50 times more likely to contain malicious software. 

This is no different from checking documents at the airport

- Google says. 

The company also emphasizes that the new system will prevent the spread of anonymous and potentially dangerous applications.

Meta signs $10 billion deal with Google: details revealed8/22/25, 8:54 AM • 4102 views

The essence of the changes is not to control content, but to verify the identity of developers. They must register in the new Android console, confirm documents, and secure the package and signature keys for programs. Without this, their applications simply will not run on most smartphones.

Pilot testing of the system will begin in October of this year. In March 2026, all developers will be able to use the console, and in September 2026, verification will become mandatory in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Full global launch is scheduled for 2027.

The changes are taking place against the backdrop of antitrust pressure on Google. After losing a lawsuit against Epic Games, the company is obliged to open Android to third-party app stores. However, the new verification system may maintain Google's control over the ecosystem: applications from alternative sources without a "white label" will not be able to work.

Analysts call the innovation ambiguous. On the one hand, it will sharply reduce the risks of smartphone infection, on the other hand, it will put almost every developer under Google's control. The requirements currently look minimal, but there is no guarantee that the company will not tighten them in the future.

Google revealed how much energy an AI-powered chatbot actually consumes8/22/25, 9:20 PM • 4885 views

Stepan Haftko

TechnologiesNews from social networks
Google Play
Google