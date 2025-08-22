Meta signs $10 billion deal with Google: details revealed

Google has signed a six-year cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth over $10 billion. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This is the search giant's second major deal after the agreement with OpenAI. From now on, Meta will use Google Cloud servers, storage, networks, and other services.

However, other details of the agreement are currently unknown, as the negotiations are confidential. Also, Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This announcement came after comments by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in July that the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars building several massive artificial intelligence data centers.

Last month, the company raised the lower end of its annual capital expenditure forecast by $2 billion, to a range of $66 billion to $72 billion.

Recall

Google's DeepMind developed the AI tool Aeneas, which deciphers and contextualizes ancient texts, including Latin inscriptions.