219 battles recorded on the front, almost half of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

The 1,419th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. In total, 219 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The most were in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. This is stated in the General Staff's report, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 53 air strikes, dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 2941 shellings, including 111 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5273 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report says.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnya Tersa, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one enemy UAV control point.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 100 shellings over the past day, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Dvorichanske, Dovhenke, Starytsia, Kruhle, Chuhunivka, Kutkivka, and towards the settlements of Grafske, Ternova, Lyman, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to attack towards Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, Kupyansk, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break through our defense in the area of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Novoiehorivka, Zarichne, Yampil, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Platonivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy attack towards Stupochky was repelled yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards the settlements of Sofiivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and towards Ivanivka, Hryshyne, Toretske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Yehorivka, and towards Ivanivka and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 44 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Zelene, Pryluky, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to conduct eight offensive actions in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and towards Lukyanivske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

