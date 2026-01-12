Enemy losses as of January 12: plus 1060 invaders, over 20 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 12, 2026, the number of eliminated enemy personnel exceeded 1,220,000. This is reported by UNN.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized another 1060 invaders. Ukrainian defenders were most active in destroying enemy artillery and air defense systems. In particular, 21 artillery systems and 353 operational-tactical level drones were hit.

Total equipment losses (24.02.22 – 12.01.26)

According to the General Staff, the estimated enemy losses in equipment are:

personnel - about 1,220,000 (+1,060) people;

tanks - 11,541 (+0) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,892 (+7) units;

artillery systems - 35,973 (+21) units;

MLRS - 1,598 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 1,270 (+1) units;

aircraft - 434 (+0) units;

helicopters - 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 104,421 (+353) units;

cruise missiles - 4,155 (+0) units;

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 2 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 73,742 (+98) units;

special equipment - 4,042 (+3) units.

The military leadership notes that the data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities along the entire front line remains high.

