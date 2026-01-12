Enemy losses as of January 12: plus 1060 invaders, over 20 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
05:16 AM • 96 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 13106 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 23223 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 22625 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 23774 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 43182 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 31973 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34234 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44186 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 69141 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.5m/s
84%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use carsVideoJanuary 11, 07:23 PM • 4420 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 4926 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 4876 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhoto12:00 AM • 4952 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 3438 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 43182 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 108333 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 134724 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 103835 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114873 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Jerome Powell
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Greenland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 3596 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 5066 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22664 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 25299 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 81142 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Enemy losses as of January 12: plus 1060 invaders, over 20 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on enemy losses as of January 12, 2026. In one day, 1060 invaders, 21 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles were eliminated.

Enemy losses as of January 12: plus 1060 invaders, over 20 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 12, 2026, the number of eliminated enemy personnel exceeded 1,220,000. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized another 1060 invaders. Ukrainian defenders were most active in destroying enemy artillery and air defense systems. In particular, 21 artillery systems and 353 operational-tactical level drones were hit.

1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany11.01.26, 08:05 • 31971 view

Total equipment losses (24.02.22 – 12.01.26)

According to the General Staff, the estimated enemy losses in equipment are:

  • personnel - about 1,220,000 (+1,060) people;
    • tanks - 11,541 (+0) units;
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,892 (+7) units;
        • artillery systems - 35,973 (+21) units;
          • MLRS - 1,598 (+0) units;
            • air defense systems - 1,270 (+1) units;
              • aircraft - 434 (+0) units;
                • helicopters - 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 104,421 (+353) units;
                    • cruise missiles - 4,155 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines - 2 (+0) units;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 73,742 (+98) units;
                            • special equipment - 4,042 (+3) units.

                              The military leadership notes that the data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities along the entire front line remains high.

                              Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details11.01.26, 15:53 • 22625 views

                              Stepan Haftko

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Ukraine