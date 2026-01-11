Nestlé recalled, but retail sells: a batch of dangerous baby food found in Ukraine.

A batch of baby food that may contain strains of Bacillus cereus microorganisms is being sold in Ukraine. In particular, a jar of such food was purchased in the "Antoshka" chain of stores, writes UNN with reference to Lina Beschastna's Facebook page.

Nestlé announced the recall of baby food supplied under the NAN® and NESTOGEN® trademarks. According to the manufacturer's statement, these batches were not supplied to Ukraine.

"Yesterday, we found out at home that these very batches, dangerous for babies' health, are being sold in the Antoshka - Children's Dreams Network and the Apteka 9-1-1 network, where we bought them for our little one.

The issue with the pharmacy was resolved: we simply returned the jar of defective formula to them.

The Antoshka network wants us to return the product in the packaging we purchased on December 27, which we, of course, have already unpacked and even started feeding the child," the woman said.

According to Beschastna, the networks reported having quality certificates. This was also reported by the Apteka 9-1-1 network.

"The company cooperates exclusively with verified manufacturers and official suppliers who have all the necessary permits, quality certificates, and licenses in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

Nestle Ukraine LLC, the official supplier of NAN and Nestogen trademarks in Ukraine, initiated a precautionary measure in the form of a voluntary recall of certain imported batches of baby formulas. The Apteka 9-1-1 company was officially notified of this by letter dated January 5, 2026.

The specified products arrived at the Apteka 9-1-1 network directly from the supplier and had all the necessary accompanying documents.

The Apteka 9-1-1 company reacted to the partner's message immediately after receiving it. The sale of the product batches listed in the appeal of Nestle Ukraine LLC was immediately stopped in the network's pharmacies and on the apteka911.ua website, and the corresponding goods were withdrawn from circulation," 9-1-1 reported.

Customers who purchased the product before the recall can return the item.

However, the situation with other retailers where dangerous batches may also be sold is unknown.