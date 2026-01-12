Electric vehicle market in Ukraine grew 8.6 times in 2025: which models are bestsellers
Kyiv • UNN
In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier. Throughout 2025, over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles were registered.
In December 2025, the car fleet in Ukraine was replenished with over 32.8 thousand battery-powered vehicles (new and used). This is 8.6 times more than a year earlier, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
In total, throughout 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles (BEV), which is twice as many as in 2024.
- Passenger cars – 107470 units.
(+113%);
- Commercial – 2773
units (+119%);
- Electric buses – 5 units.
(+150%).
The share of new vehicles in BEV registrations was 21% compared to 20% in 2024.
The list of TOP-5 new electric vehicles on the market in 2025 is as follows:
- VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx -
3162 units;
- BYD Song Plus EV -
2948 units;
- BYD Leopard 3 - 1623
units;
- ZEEKR 7X - 1558 units;
- BYD Sea Lion 07 -
1337 units.
- TOP-5 imported
used electric vehicles:
- TESLA Model Y - 10683
units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 9348
units;
- NISSAN Leaf - 7559
units;
- KIA Niro - 5154 units;
- HYUNDAI Kona Electric
- 4145 units.
Recall
According to the results of 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with 81.3 thousand new passenger cars.