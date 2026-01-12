Electric vehicle market in Ukraine grew 8.6 times in 2025: which models are bestsellers

Photo: Ukrautoprom

In December 2025, the car fleet in Ukraine was replenished with over 32.8 thousand battery-powered vehicles (new and used). This is 8.6 times more than a year earlier, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

In total, throughout 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles (BEV), which is twice as many as in 2024.

Passenger cars – 107470 units. (+113%);

Commercial – 2773 units (+119%);

Electric buses – 5 units. (+150%).

The share of new vehicles in BEV registrations was 21% compared to 20% in 2024.

The list of TOP-5 new electric vehicles on the market in 2025 is as follows:

VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 3162 units;

BYD Song Plus EV - 2948 units;

BYD Leopard 3 - 1623 units;

ZEEKR 7X - 1558 units;

BYD Sea Lion 07 - 1337 units.

TOP-5 imported used electric vehicles:

TESLA Model Y - 10683 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 9348 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 7559 units;

KIA Niro - 5154 units;

HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 4145 units.

Recall

According to the results of 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with 81.3 thousand new passenger cars.