Electric vehicle market in Ukraine grew 8.6 times in 2025: which models are bestsellers

05:16 AM • 9552 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 18547 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 27702 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 26347 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 26514 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 48506 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 34634 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34728 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44691 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 70266 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Погода
−12°
2m/s
88%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for UkraineJanuary 11, 10:25 PM • 6652 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 11079 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 10303 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 10433 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme02:10 AM • 4404 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 48506 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 110861 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 137220 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 106301 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 115257 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 10559 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 11225 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 23780 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 26350 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 82219 views
Electric vehicle market in Ukraine grew 8.6 times in 2025: which models are bestsellers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier. Throughout 2025, over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles were registered.

Electric vehicle market in Ukraine grew 8.6 times in 2025: which models are bestsellers
Photo: Ukrautoprom

In December 2025, the car fleet in Ukraine was replenished with over 32.8 thousand battery-powered vehicles (new and used). This is 8.6 times more than a year earlier, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

In total, throughout 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 110.2 thousand zero-emission vehicles (BEV), which is twice as many as in 2024.

  • Passenger cars – 107470 units. (+113%);
    • Commercial – 2773 units (+119%);
      • Electric buses – 5 units. (+150%).

        The share of new vehicles in BEV registrations was 21% compared to 20% in 2024.

        The list of TOP-5 new electric vehicles on the market in 2025 is as follows:

        • VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx - 3162 units;
          • BYD Song Plus EV - 2948 units;
            • BYD Leopard 3 - 1623 units;
              • ZEEKR 7X - 1558 units;
                • BYD Sea Lion 07 - 1337 units.
                  • TOP-5 imported used electric vehicles:
                    • TESLA Model Y - 10683 units;
                      • TESLA Model 3 - 9348 units;
                        • NISSAN Leaf - 7559 units;
                          • KIA Niro - 5154 units;
                            • HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 4145 units.

                              Recall

                              According to the results of 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with 81.3 thousand new passenger cars.

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

