Ukraine to experience frosts, locally down to -24 degrees - meteorologist

Exclusive
09:33 AM • 9968 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 15376 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 24301 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 35222 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 55596 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 40346 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 32759 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36416 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 59452 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40532 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 9076 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 5990 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideo06:39 AM • 5318 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 14419 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 10680 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 9952 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 96406 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 122659 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 92737 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 111701 views
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Ukraine
China
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 16634 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 19328 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 75003 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 76031 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 96413 views
Ukraine to experience frosts, locally down to -24 degrees - meteorologist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Meteorologist Natalka Didenko predicts frosts in Ukraine down to -24 degrees on January 12. A weakening is expected after January 18, but not a cessation.

Ukraine to experience frosts, locally down to -24 degrees - meteorologist

In Ukraine, frosts will persist, in some places up to -24 degrees, there will be some weakening, but not a complete cessation, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Sunday on social networks, writes UNN.

What will the weather be like in Ukraine tomorrow and in the near future? Frosts. That's clear. On January 12, temperatures in Ukraine are expected to be -12-18 degrees at night, -18-24 in the far north, -7-12 degrees in southwestern Ukraine, and -4-6 degrees in the southern part.

- Didenko wrote.

According to her forecast, tomorrow, January 12, daytime temperatures in the northern part will be -7-13 degrees, -3-9 degrees in the rest of the territory, and -2-4 degrees in the south.

Most regions of Ukraine will be without precipitation. Only snow will fall in the western regions.

"Black ice - until spring!" - Didenko noted

Monday in Kyiv is expected to be very cold. At night -14-18, during the day -10-13 degrees. But without precipitation. 

"Further frosts will continue in Ukraine. There will be some weakening, but not a complete cessation of frost, fluctuations. Yesterday's weakening of frost was shifted by prognostic models from January 15 to January 18.

- Didenko noted.

Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?10.01.26, 13:45 • 35223 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv