Ukraine to experience frosts, locally down to -24 degrees - meteorologist

In Ukraine, frosts will persist, in some places up to -24 degrees, there will be some weakening, but not a complete cessation, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Sunday on social networks, writes UNN.

What will the weather be like in Ukraine tomorrow and in the near future? Frosts. That's clear. On January 12, temperatures in Ukraine are expected to be -12-18 degrees at night, -18-24 in the far north, -7-12 degrees in southwestern Ukraine, and -4-6 degrees in the southern part. - Didenko wrote.

According to her forecast, tomorrow, January 12, daytime temperatures in the northern part will be -7-13 degrees, -3-9 degrees in the rest of the territory, and -2-4 degrees in the south.

Most regions of Ukraine will be without precipitation. Only snow will fall in the western regions.

"Black ice - until spring!" - Didenko noted

Monday in Kyiv is expected to be very cold. At night -14-18, during the day -10-13 degrees. But without precipitation.

"Further frosts will continue in Ukraine. There will be some weakening, but not a complete cessation of frost, fluctuations. Yesterday's weakening of frost was shifted by prognostic models from January 15 to January 18. - Didenko noted.

Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?