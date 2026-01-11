Foreigner launched fireworks in Bukovel to congratulate friends on their marriage - police

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:05 AM • 9806 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 18091 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 29043 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 48982 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 36771 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 31019 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 35259 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 58186 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40094 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 39535 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.8m/s
80%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nicaragua began releasing prisoners under US pressure after events in VenezuelaJanuary 10, 11:23 PM • 4280 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayorJanuary 10, 11:59 PM • 16184 views
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visitJanuary 11, 01:06 AM • 16257 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVAJanuary 11, 01:12 AM • 15551 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 8178 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 92039 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 118225 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 88712 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 109291 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110622 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
China
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 14359 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 17240 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 73013 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 74238 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 94734 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
Film

Foreigner launched fireworks in Bukovel to congratulate friends on their marriage - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The Ivano-Frankivsk police quickly identified and detained a foreigner who launched fireworks in the village of Polyanytsia. The man explained that he wanted to congratulate his friends on their marriage.

Foreigner launched fireworks in Bukovel to congratulate friends on their marriage - police

A foreigner launched fireworks in the village of Polyanytsia (Bukovel) in Prykarpattia, explaining that he wanted to congratulate friends on their marriage; his identity has been established, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast reported, writes UNN.

Details

On the evening of January 10, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video of fireworks being launched in the village of Polyanytsia.

Employees of the Patrol Police Department inspected the area, seized a number of material evidences, and "as a result of the conducted search operations, identified the offender." "He turned out to be a foreigner, born in 1984," the police said.

It is noted that it took the police about an hour to identify and locate the man who launched the pyrotechnic device.

"During the conversation with the investigators, the man explained that he launched the fireworks to congratulate friends on their marriage, as the company came together for a vacation," the report says.

Regarding this fact, the police initiated criminal proceedings - under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes01.01.26, 12:32 • 76534 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Marriage
Ukraine