Foreigner launched fireworks in Bukovel to congratulate friends on their marriage - police

A foreigner launched fireworks in the village of Polyanytsia (Bukovel) in Prykarpattia, explaining that he wanted to congratulate friends on their marriage; his identity has been established, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast reported, writes UNN.

Details

On the evening of January 10, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video of fireworks being launched in the village of Polyanytsia.

Employees of the Patrol Police Department inspected the area, seized a number of material evidences, and "as a result of the conducted search operations, identified the offender." "He turned out to be a foreigner, born in 1984," the police said.

It is noted that it took the police about an hour to identify and locate the man who launched the pyrotechnic device.

"During the conversation with the investigators, the man explained that he launched the fireworks to congratulate friends on their marriage, as the company came together for a vacation," the report says.

Regarding this fact, the police initiated criminal proceedings - under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

