All city boiler houses are operating: in Kyiv, about 85% of high-rise buildings already have heating

In Kyiv, all city boiler houses are operating, and about 85% of multi-story buildings that were left without heating already have heat. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

In Kyiv, work to restore heat supply after the Russian attack is ongoing. As of now, about 85% of multi-story buildings that were left without heating already have heat. All city boiler houses are operating. - Kuleba reported.

According to him, specialists are restarting systems and venting networks so that heat is evenly supplied to apartments.

This was one of the most massive attacks on the energy infrastructure of the capital – precisely during a period of deteriorating weather conditions. Russia once again struck a civilian city. Energy workers, utility workers, and repair crews are working around the clock to restore heat to Kyiv residents' homes as quickly as possible. The work continues – the situation is under constant control. - Kuleba summarized.

