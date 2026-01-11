All city boiler houses are operating: in Kyiv, about 85% of high-rise buildings already have heating

$42.990.00
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 16295 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 25049 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 36040 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 56464 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 40695 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 32970 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36537 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 59643 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40616 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 10191 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 6892 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideo06:39 AM • 6284 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 15076 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 11310 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 10967 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 96933 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 123209 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 93233 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 111826 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 16950 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 19634 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 75285 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 76280 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 96660 views
All city boiler houses are operating: in Kyiv, about 85% of high-rise buildings already have heating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In Kyiv, heat supply is being restored after the Russian attack. About 85% of high-rise buildings already have heating, and all city boiler houses are operating.

All city boiler houses are operating: in Kyiv, about 85% of high-rise buildings already have heating

In Kyiv, all city boiler houses are operating, and about 85% of multi-story buildings that were left without heating already have heat. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

In Kyiv, work to restore heat supply after the Russian attack is ongoing. As of now, about 85% of multi-story buildings that were left without heating already have heat. All city boiler houses are operating.

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, specialists are restarting systems and venting networks so that heat is evenly supplied to apartments.

This was one of the most massive attacks on the energy infrastructure of the capital – precisely during a period of deteriorating weather conditions. Russia once again struck a civilian city. Energy workers, utility workers, and repair crews are working around the clock to restore heat to Kyiv residents' homes as quickly as possible. The work continues – the situation is under constant control.

- Kuleba summarized.

In Kyiv, after a massive Russian attack, heating and electricity have been restored, but significant improvement is expected by Thursday - Prime Minister11.01.26, 12:10 • 2860 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Kyiv