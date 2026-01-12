Pope Leo XIV called for an end to strikes on Ukraine's energy system

Pope Leo XIV appealed to the international community and the aggressor to stop attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The Pontiff emphasized that the intensifying cold makes these strikes particularly painful for people. The Pope announced this on his social network X, UNN writes.

Details

In Ukraine, due to the intensifying cold, new brutal attacks on energy infrastructure are dealing a heavy blow to the civilian population. I pray for those who are suffering and once again appeal for an end to violence and renewed efforts to achieve peace. - wrote the Pontiff.

The Pontiff's appeal came against the backdrop of another wave of massive shelling of Ukrainian cities. In particular, in early January 2026, the Russian army carried out a series of attacks on energy supply facilities, which led to a critical situation in several regions. In addition, the recent "Oreshnik" missile strike on Lviv and constant attacks on Kyiv have increased the Vatican's concern about a humanitarian catastrophe in winter.

Leo XIV, who headed the Holy See in May 2025, has repeatedly condemned Russian imperialism and advocated an immediate ceasefire. Earlier, he expressed "deep sorrow" over Russia's refusal of a Christmas truce in early 2026.

