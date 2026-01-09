$42.990.27
Do not retreat and seek solutions for peace in Ukraine: Pope addresses the international community

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

Pope Leo XIV called on the international community to seek just and lasting solutions for peace. He emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue in Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV called on the international community not to abandon its commitment to seek just and lasting solutions leading to peace, UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Details

In his annual address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, Pope Leo XIV pointed to pride as the root of conflicts and wars, and among the first victims of this logic he mentioned Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire. He also recalled the obligations of humanitarian law, condemning the bombing of hospitals and energy infrastructure.

"We see this in many contexts, starting with the ongoing war in Ukraine and the suffering of the civilian population. In the face of this tragic situation, the Holy See emphasizes the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue, prompted by a sincere search for ways leading to peace. I make an urgent appeal to the international community not to abandon its commitment to seek just and lasting solutions that will protect the most vulnerable and restore hope to the suffering population. I also emphasize the full readiness of the Holy See to support any initiative that promotes peace and harmony," Leo XIV said.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
