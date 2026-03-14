Perhaps not the favorite: Zelenskyy does not rule out that Trump perceives him as a "son"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he and US President Donald Trump are of different ages, and therefore the latter may perceive their relationship as that of a father and son. Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Radio France, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that he and Trump have "more complex relations," as Trump "treats him like a son" and "runs away from him."

"He already has children, and I already have parents," Zelenskyy said.

When asked if Trump sees Zelenskyy as his son, the President of Ukraine replied: "I don't know. But, perhaps, not the most beloved son."

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that French President Emmanuel Macron is his friend.

He is my friend because we are going through this time, you know. We are solving problems and difficult moments, different moments, helping each other. My first visit was to France. We met many years ago. We are close. Our people are close. And I believe that thanks to our relationship, France and Ukraine as a whole have become closer than they were before my friendship with Emmanuel. - stated the head of state.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has received requests from the US and Persian Gulf countries for assistance in shooting down drones.