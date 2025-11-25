$42.370.10
08:07 AM • 2880 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 7582 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 7436 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 7952 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 32870 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 64937 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 56969 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51030 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78367 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69774 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7554 views

In Kyiv, as a result of the enemy attack, 6 people died and 14 were injured, 8 were hospitalized, including a child. The State Emergency Service rescued 18 people, eliminating the consequences in three districts.

In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequences

Already 14 people have been injured, 6 killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

14 people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. 8 people were hospitalized by medics, including one child. Others received assistance on the spot or on an outpatient basis. 6 Kyiv residents died.

- reported the mayor of Kyiv.

According to the State Emergency Service, 18 people were rescued.

Units of the State Emergency Service continue to eliminate the consequences and provide assistance to the victims. Psychological support was provided to 57 people.

The State Emergency Service reported that three districts were affected:

  • Sviatoshynskyi district – as a result of a hit near a 4-story warehouse building, the bodies of 4 dead were found, and 3 more people were injured. The fire has been extinguished;
    • in Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, the dismantling of structures in residential high-rise buildings and in a garage cooperative continues.

      The footage from the impact sites published by the State Emergency Service shows a huge crater formed in one of the locations.

      Information is being updated.

      Julia Shramko

      War in UkraineKyiv
      War in Ukraine
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Vitali Klitschko
      Kyiv