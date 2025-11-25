In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequences

Already 14 people have been injured, 6 killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

14 people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. 8 people were hospitalized by medics, including one child. Others received assistance on the spot or on an outpatient basis. 6 Kyiv residents died. - reported the mayor of Kyiv.

According to the State Emergency Service, 18 people were rescued.

Units of the State Emergency Service continue to eliminate the consequences and provide assistance to the victims. Psychological support was provided to 57 people.

The State Emergency Service reported that three districts were affected:

Sviatoshynskyi district – as a result of a hit near a 4-story warehouse building, the bodies of 4 dead were found, and 3 more people were injured. The fire has been extinguished;

in Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, the dismantling of structures in residential high-rise buildings and in a garage cooperative continues.

The footage from the impact sites published by the State Emergency Service shows a huge crater formed in one of the locations.

Information is being updated.