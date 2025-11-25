Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke out

As a result of the enemy's combined attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, November 25, an apartment building was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary information, a building in the Pechersk district of the capital was hit.

We continue to record reports of the consequences of the attack at several locations on the right and left banks - wrote Tkachenko.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that fragments hit a residential building in Pechersk, with a fire on the 6th-7th floors.

"In some districts of the capital, there are interruptions in energy and water supply. The enemy attack on Kyiv continues," Klitschko stated.

Recall

Kyiv suffered a massive combined attack on the night of November 25, with Kalibr cruise missile launches and a ballistic threat recorded.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming days