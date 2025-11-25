Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a combined attack on Kyiv on November 25, an apartment building in the Pechersk district was damaged. A fire was recorded on the 6th-7th floors, as well as interruptions in energy and water supply in some areas.
As a result of the enemy's combined attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, November 25, an apartment building was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, according to preliminary information, a building in the Pechersk district of the capital was hit.
We continue to record reports of the consequences of the attack at several locations on the right and left banks
In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that fragments hit a residential building in Pechersk, with a fire on the 6th-7th floors.
"In some districts of the capital, there are interruptions in energy and water supply. The enemy attack on Kyiv continues," Klitschko stated.
Recall
Kyiv suffered a massive combined attack on the night of November 25, with Kalibr cruise missile launches and a ballistic threat recorded.
