In Kyiv, a high-rise building was damaged due to a Russian attack - KMVA

On the night of November 29, Russia once again launched a combined attack on the city of Kyiv. The consequences of the shelling were recorded at two locations - in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital, a residential high-rise building was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

As of now, we have the consequences of the Russian attack at two locations - in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Among other things, there is damage to a residential high-rise building. - Tkachenko's post reads.

He added that the enemy once again launched a combined attack on the capital.

Medical calls in Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv. Brigades have departed. - Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

The mayor of Kyiv urged residents of the capital not to leave shelters until the air raid alert is over.

At 01:18, Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on his Telegram about a call for medics also in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

