08:59 PM • 4372 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 15419 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 22155 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 31629 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 24067 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19061 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 38085 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22113 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18695 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 41827 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kyiv, a high-rise building was damaged due to a Russian attack - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

On the night of November 29, Russia launched a combined attack on Kyiv, damaging a residential high-rise building. The consequences were recorded in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In Kyiv, a high-rise building was damaged due to a Russian attack - KMVA

On the night of November 29, Russia once again launched a combined attack on the city of Kyiv. The consequences of the shelling were recorded at two locations - in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital, a residential high-rise building was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

As of now, we have the consequences of the Russian attack at two locations - in the Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Among other things, there is damage to a residential high-rise building.

- Tkachenko's post reads.

He added that the enemy once again launched a combined attack on the capital.

Medical calls in Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv. Brigades have departed.

- Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

The mayor of Kyiv urged residents of the capital not to leave shelters until the air raid alert is over.

At 01:18, Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on his Telegram about a call for medics also in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters28.11.25, 02:30 • 19224 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv