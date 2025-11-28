Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters

Russia has started using Shahed-type drones to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters. This was reported to the American publication Business Insider by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Innovations, Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Myronenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, this marks a new turn in the development of Moscow's combat tactics: thus, the Russians are testing both new modifications of "Shaheds" and completely different models - in particular, they use operator-controlled modifications of Iranian drones that can operate near the front line, and maintain communication through antennas in temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, the border of the Russian Federation or on the territory of Belarus.

It is even more difficult to counter such "Shaheds" because they are piloted in real time, which allows the operator to react to the current situation and even try to attack our planes or helicopters in the air. - Myronenko said.

He explained that this not only shortens the reaction time for defenders - it creates "a whole new set of headaches": since Ukraine relies on aviation to intercept and destroy "Shaheds", the new tactics could be a sign of an attempt by the Russians to suppress this important element of Ukraine's air defense.

At the same time, according to Myronenko, Kyiv is able to react to the threat of Russia's new weapons and do it "very quickly."

"But exactly how – that's something that can only be revealed over time, when the enemy understands the nature of the countermeasures, and they no longer provide a competitive advantage," the Deputy Minister of Defense summarized.

Recall

Military expert Mykhailo Zhirokhov told UNN that the Russians have changed their drone usage tactics, increased their flight altitude, and improved their resistance to Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine launches serial production of Octopus interceptor drone that shoots down "Shaheds" - Shmyhal