Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
10:24 PM • 3340 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 14002 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 16461 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 26317 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 32790 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 20315 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 28781 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 21997 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14124 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17676 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.7m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
On November 28, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricityNovember 27, 04:17 PM • 3636 views
No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's treesNovember 27, 04:32 PM • 4966 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USANovember 27, 06:19 PM • 12575 views
Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption lawNovember 27, 06:20 PM • 4066 views
Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into spaceVideoNovember 27, 06:40 PM • 10270 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 21332 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 26317 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 32790 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 28781 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 23309 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Netherlands
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 28645 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 49756 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 83145 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 98606 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 98044 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Time (magazine)
Gold
Boeing Starliner

Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Russia has started using Shahed-type drones to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Myronenko. This marks a new turn in Moscow's combat tactics.

Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters

Russia has started using Shahed-type drones to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters. This was reported to the American publication Business Insider by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Innovations, Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Myronenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, this marks a new turn in the development of Moscow's combat tactics: thus, the Russians are testing both new modifications of "Shaheds" and completely different models - in particular, they use operator-controlled modifications of Iranian drones that can operate near the front line, and maintain communication through antennas in temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, the border of the Russian Federation or on the territory of Belarus.

It is even more difficult to counter such "Shaheds" because they are piloted in real time, which allows the operator to react to the current situation and even try to attack our planes or helicopters in the air.

- Myronenko said.

He explained that this not only shortens the reaction time for defenders - it creates "a whole new set of headaches": since Ukraine relies on aviation to intercept and destroy "Shaheds", the new tactics could be a sign of an attempt by the Russians to suppress this important element of Ukraine's air defense.

At the same time, according to Myronenko, Kyiv is able to react to the threat of Russia's new weapons and do it "very quickly."

"But exactly how – that's something that can only be revealed over time, when the enemy understands the nature of the countermeasures, and they no longer provide a competitive advantage," the Deputy Minister of Defense summarized.

Recall

Military expert Mykhailo Zhirokhov told UNN that the Russians have changed their drone usage tactics, increased their flight altitude, and improved their resistance to Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine launches serial production of Octopus interceptor drone that shoots down "Shaheds" - Shmyhal14.11.25, 17:13 • 3175 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine