Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko

On Saturday, November 29, during a combined Russian attack in Kyiv, power supply disruptions are being recorded. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Currently, the western part of the capital is without electricity - the post says.

Vitali Klitschko announced that energy workers would be working to restore power supply.

On the morning of November 29, a large-scale air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, equipped with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the threat of enemy missile use.

