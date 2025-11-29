Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko

$42.190.00
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 24057 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 26942 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 32042 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 44085 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 28246 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 21560 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 43516 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 23145 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19438 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Popular news
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capitalNovember 28, 11:08 PM • 8330 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of CultureNovember 28, 11:52 PM • 8888 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack01:37 AM • 7892 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 11688 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko05:30 AM • 6312 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 44085 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 34792 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 43516 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 42115 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 47068 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 28196 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 45971 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 65854 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 98017 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 112780 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6380 views

On Saturday, November 29, the western part of Kyiv was left without electricity due to a combined Russian attack. Energy workers are working to restore supply.

Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko

On Saturday, November 29, during a combined Russian attack in Kyiv, power supply disruptions are being recorded. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Currently, the western part of the capital is without electricity

- the post says.

Vitali Klitschko announced that energy workers would be working to restore power supply.

Recall

On the morning of November 29, a large-scale air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, equipped with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the threat of enemy missile use.

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences29.11.25, 04:02 • 11721 view

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv