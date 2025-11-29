The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to 29

The number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv continues to grow - 29 victims are already known, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims of the enemy's night attack on the capital has increased to 29. 19 of them are in inpatient medical facilities in the city. Two people died. - Klitschko wrote.

Recall

Earlier, 27 victims were known, 2 people died due to the Russian attack on Kyiv.