Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 582 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14162 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 14837 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 23749 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33166 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:26 AM • 27602 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45829 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70862 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60737 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51858 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
70%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 17484 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 56960 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto07:40 AM • 30509 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 37971 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 25384 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14170 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 72104 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 100330 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 90801 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97033 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 25511 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 60919 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62391 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 69837 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79191 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Social network

Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

The death toll in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25 has increased to 7 people. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of fatalities in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25 has increased to 7 people. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Klitschko noted, the body of a deceased man was recovered from under the rubble in the Dniprovskyi district.

Meanwhile, rescuers continue to clear the remains of damaged building structures in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of the capital, as reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In addition, psychologists are working in the Dniprovskyi district, where a residential high-rise building was damaged: 140 people have received their assistance.

Vitali Klitschko also reported that 20 people were injured in the attack, 7 of whom are currently in inpatient medical facilities, including one child.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 6 people died and 14 were injured as a result of the November 25 attack on Kyiv. Another 18 people were rescued.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv