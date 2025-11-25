Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people
Kyiv • UNN
The number of fatalities in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 25 has increased to 7 people. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As Klitschko noted, the body of a deceased man was recovered from under the rubble in the Dniprovskyi district.
Meanwhile, rescuers continue to clear the remains of damaged building structures in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of the capital, as reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
In addition, psychologists are working in the Dniprovskyi district, where a residential high-rise building was damaged: 140 people have received their assistance.
Vitali Klitschko also reported that 20 people were injured in the attack, 7 of whom are currently in inpatient medical facilities, including one child.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that 6 people died and 14 were injured as a result of the November 25 attack on Kyiv. Another 18 people were rescued.