Kyiv received a budget for 2026 of over 100 billion hryvnias

The Kyiv City Council approved the capital's budget for next year - at the level of over UAH 106 billion. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

The budget is balanced - given the conditions in which Kyiv's economy operates. And given the needs for the life support of the capital and its residents. - Klitschko said.

According to him, it is important that the most important areas and projects are financially secured.

So that we can both maintain the vital activity of the capital, and provide necessary services to residents, and help the military and veterans, socially vulnerable Kyiv residents. - Klitschko summarized.

Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026