Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026. Information about this is posted on the parliament's website.
Details
"10.12.2025 - returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," reads the message about the status of the document's passage.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the State Budget for 2026 provides for:
- revenues — UAH 2 trillion 917.9 billion (+UAH 415.3 billion compared to 2025);
- expenditures — UAH 4 trillion 837.4 billion (+UAH 134.5 billion);
- need for external support — UAH 2 trillion 79 billion.
The main priorities of the 2026 Budget, as reported by the Ministry of Finance, are:
- defense and security — UAH 2 trillion 807.1 billion (27.2% of GDP);
- veteran policy — UAH 18.9 billion (+UAH 6.3 billion);
- social protection — UAH 468.5 billion (+UAH 47.6 billion);
- education — UAH 278.7 billion (+UAH 79.8 billion);
- science — UAH 20.1 billion (+UAH 5.6 billion);
- healthcare — UAH 258.6 billion (+UAH 38.8 billion);
- support for IDPs — UAH 72.6 billion (+UAH 16.5 billion);
- demographic programs — UAH 24.5 billion;
- economic support — UAH 51.8 billion;
- housing policy — UAH 47 billion;
- agricultural sector — UAH 14.1 billion (+UAH 4.5 billion);
- transfers to local budgets — UAH 283.9 billion;
- public investments — UAH 111.5 billion (+UAH 14.5 billion).
Addition
The adoption of the 2026 Budget is one of the prerequisites for the IMF to approve a new program for Ukraine, but not the only one.
