Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 4134 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11574 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 14650 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16310 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 20709 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16339 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14235 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25069 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17149 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026. Information about this is posted on the parliament's website.

Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the adopted draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"10.12.2025 - returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," reads the message about the status of the document's passage.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the State Budget for 2026 provides for:

  • revenues — UAH 2 trillion 917.9 billion (+UAH 415.3 billion compared to 2025);
    • expenditures — UAH 4 trillion 837.4 billion (+UAH 134.5 billion);
      • need for external support — UAH 2 trillion 79 billion.

        The main priorities of the 2026 Budget, as reported by the Ministry of Finance, are:

        • defense and security — UAH 2 trillion 807.1 billion (27.2% of GDP);
          • veteran policy — UAH 18.9 billion (+UAH 6.3 billion);
            • social protection — UAH 468.5 billion (+UAH 47.6 billion);
              • education — UAH 278.7 billion (+UAH 79.8 billion);
                • science — UAH 20.1 billion (+UAH 5.6 billion);
                  • healthcare — UAH 258.6 billion (+UAH 38.8 billion);
                    • support for IDPs — UAH 72.6 billion (+UAH 16.5 billion);
                      • demographic programs — UAH 24.5 billion;
                        • economic support — UAH 51.8 billion;
                          • housing policy — UAH 47 billion;
                            • agricultural sector — UAH 14.1 billion (+UAH 4.5 billion);
                              • transfers to local budgets — UAH 283.9 billion;
                                • public investments — UAH 111.5 billion (+UAH 14.5 billion).

                                  Addition

                                  The adoption of the 2026 Budget is one of the prerequisites for the IMF to approve a new program for Ukraine, but not the only one.

                                  IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget

                                  Julia Shramko

                                  EconomyPolitics
                                  State budget
                                  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                                  Ukraine