12:14 AM • 776 views
Consequences of the combined attack on Kyiv: residential buildings damaged, 6 injured, including a child (updated)
08:59 PM • 7240 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 17508 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 23637 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 33615 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 24997 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19477 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 38971 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22277 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18818 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Погода
+3°
1m/s
94%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 33615 views
Consequences of the combined attack on Kyiv: residential buildings damaged, 6 injured, including a child (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

On the night of November 29, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. In several districts of the capital, as a result of the strikes, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded. Six people were reportedly injured, including a child.

On the night of November 29, the Russian army once again launched drones and ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Local authorities reported the first consequences of the shelling, informs UNN with reference to the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko.

Details

According to the city authorities, Russia is attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. Damage has been recorded in 6 locations, and there are casualties.

Six people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Three of them, including a 13-year-old child, were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot.

- Vitali Klitschko wrote in his Telegram.

Combined shelling of Kyiv: consequences by districts

As of 01:40, the head of the KCMA reported that as a result of the attack, there is information about at least 6 locations with damage in different districts of the city. This includes residential infrastructure - multi-story buildings and the private sector.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, fragments hit the entrance of a three-story residential building.

In the Darnytskyi district, fragments fell on the roof of a two-story building.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, as a result of fragments falling on a 14-story building, apartments on the 4th-5th floors caught fire. The fire was localized.

In the Solomianskyi district, as a result of fragments falling on a 25-story residential building, the insulation caught fire and the facade was partially destroyed from the 1st to the 3rd floors. Cars in the yard were damaged.

Also in the Solomianskyi district, fragments fell on the roof of a 17-story building. Preliminary, no fire

- stated in the post of the capital's mayor.

"A house in the private sector is on fire. Emergency services are working on the ground," Klitschko added.

Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capital29.11.25, 00:08 • 2260 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv