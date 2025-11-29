Consequences of the combined attack on Kyiv: residential buildings damaged, 6 injured, including a child (updated)

On the night of November 29, the Russian army once again launched drones and ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Local authorities reported the first consequences of the shelling, informs UNN with reference to the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko.

Details

According to the city authorities, Russia is attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. Damage has been recorded in 6 locations, and there are casualties.

Six people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Three of them, including a 13-year-old child, were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot. - Vitali Klitschko wrote in his Telegram.

Combined shelling of Kyiv: consequences by districts

As of 01:40, the head of the KCMA reported that as a result of the attack, there is information about at least 6 locations with damage in different districts of the city. This includes residential infrastructure - multi-story buildings and the private sector.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, fragments hit the entrance of a three-story residential building.

In the Darnytskyi district, fragments fell on the roof of a two-story building.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, as a result of fragments falling on a 14-story building, apartments on the 4th-5th floors caught fire. The fire was localized.

In the Solomianskyi district, as a result of fragments falling on a 25-story residential building, the insulation caught fire and the facade was partially destroyed from the 1st to the 3rd floors. Cars in the yard were damaged.

Also in the Solomianskyi district, fragments fell on the roof of a 17-story building. Preliminary, no fire - stated in the post of the capital's mayor.

"A house in the private sector is on fire. Emergency services are working on the ground," Klitschko added.

Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capital