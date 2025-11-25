The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 6

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 25 has risen to six, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to confirmed information from medics, 6 people died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. - Klitschko wrote.

Addition

Earlier, it was known about two dead as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation and 4 dead as a result of the morning attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.