The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 6
Kyiv • UNN
The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 25 has risen to six, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.
Addition
Earlier, it was known about two dead as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation and 4 dead as a result of the morning attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.