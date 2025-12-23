$42.250.09
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 18443 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 33008 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 46820 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 32707 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 29860 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 27029 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 24580 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21480 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18626 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Three people, including a child, have already been injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The number of people injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased to three, including a 16-year-old child. One woman was hospitalized, while others received assistance on the spot.

Three people, including a child, have already been injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 3, including one child, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims has increased to three, including a 16-year-old child.

- Tkachenko wrote.

"Three victims in Sviatoshynskyi district. One woman was hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified on social media.

Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23: debris damaged a residential building, there are casualties23.12.25, 08:54 • 2158 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv