Three people, including a child, have already been injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 3, including one child, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims has increased to three, including a 16-year-old child. - Tkachenko wrote.

"Three victims in Sviatoshynskyi district. One woman was hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified on social media.

