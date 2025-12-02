Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv on November 29 rises to 3

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on November 29 has risen to three - an injured man died in the hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

A man who was injured during the enemy shelling of the capital on November 29 and was in serious condition died in the hospital. This is the third victim of the enemy's massive attack on Kyiv on November 29. - Klitschko announced.

37 people already injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia's night attack