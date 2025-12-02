Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv on November 29 rises to 3

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12990 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 23560 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 38197 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 30746 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 30438 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 28572 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 24794 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24127 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 51866 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20916 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.2m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 14596 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 16353 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 15240 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 14042 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 14234 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12947 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 27132 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 33937 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 42358 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 51834 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Vovchansk
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 27459 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 30262 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 87042 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 62742 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 78992 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
Heating

Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv on November 29 rises to 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

A man who was injured during the shelling of Kyiv on November 29 died in the hospital. This is the third victim of the enemy's massive attack on the capital.

Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv on November 29 rises to 3

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on November 29 has risen to three - an injured man died in the hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

A man who was injured during the enemy shelling of the capital on November 29 and was in serious condition died in the hospital. This is the third victim of the enemy's massive attack on Kyiv on November 29.

- Klitschko announced.

37 people already injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia's night attack29.11.25, 12:22 • 4337 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv