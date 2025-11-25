The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubble

The number of fatalities from the enemy's overnight combined attack on Kyiv has risen to two. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attack, 2 people died, 6 were injured, and 18 people were rescued, including 3 children.

State Emergency Service units continue to work at the sites of impacts and debris falls - the report says.

Rescuers also clarified the situation in individual districts of the capital.

Pechersk district

Hit on a 22-story residential building. Destruction at the level of 4-8 floors. The fire has been extinguished, and structural analysis is underway. Rescuers saved 1 person with limited mobility.

Dniprovskyi district

As a result of a hit on a 9-story building, 2 people died, 5 were injured, and 17 people were rescued, including 3 children. Fires on the 5th-8th floors have been extinguished. Work continues on structural analysis and the search for possible victims.

Also, the extinguishing of a fire in a garage cooperative continues - added the State Emergency Service.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, clarified that one of the deceased as a result of the attack was an 86-year-old woman.

There is also information about 7 injured, including a child. We are checking the data. Currently, new reports are coming in about the consequences of the attack, particularly in the Sviatoshynskyi district. - Tkachenko said.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there was destruction in a non-residential building.

"According to preliminary information, there may be people under the rubble. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko stated.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were injured, and 9 were rescued. Damage was recorded to 9-story and 22-story buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

