The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubble

November 24, 08:32 PM
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming daysNovember 24, 09:16 PM • 23819 views
"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationNovember 24, 10:24 PM • 25638 views
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 25553 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhotoNovember 24, 11:23 PM • 24377 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first detailsNovember 24, 11:35 PM • 27079 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 38389 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 62813 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 55524 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 65069 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 90002 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 44779 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 47308 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 55791 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 65520 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 66606 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 21878 views

Two people died and six were injured as a result of the night attack on Kyiv, among those rescued were three children. Hits on residential buildings in the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were recorded.

The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubble

The number of fatalities from the enemy's overnight combined attack on Kyiv has risen to two. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attack, 2 people died, 6 were injured, and 18 people were rescued, including 3 children.

State Emergency Service units continue to work at the sites of impacts and debris falls

- the report says.

Rescuers also clarified the situation in individual districts of the capital.

Pechersk district

Hit on a 22-story residential building. Destruction at the level of 4-8 floors. The fire has been extinguished, and structural analysis is underway. Rescuers saved 1 person with limited mobility.

Dniprovskyi district

As a result of a hit on a 9-story building, 2 people died, 5 were injured, and 17 people were rescued, including 3 children. Fires on the 5th-8th floors have been extinguished. Work continues on structural analysis and the search for possible victims.

Also, the extinguishing of a fire in a garage cooperative continues

- added the State Emergency Service.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, clarified that one of the deceased as a result of the attack was an 86-year-old woman.

There is also information about 7 injured, including a child. We are checking the data. Currently, new reports are coming in about the consequences of the attack, particularly in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

- Tkachenko said.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there was destruction in a non-residential building.

"According to preliminary information, there may be people under the rubble. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko stated.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were injured, and 9 were rescued. Damage was recorded to 9-story and 22-story buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming days24.11.25, 23:16

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

