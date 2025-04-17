Draft-dodging schemes: Former Head of Brovary District State Administration Maibozhenko has been notified of suspicion

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11488 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57856 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57025 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65946 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65427 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59706 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77109 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

+16°
2m/s
54%
"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57847 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62249 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77028 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116438 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125067 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3914 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22233 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26708 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121606 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63357 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Draft-dodging schemes: Former Head of Brovary District State Administration Maibozhenko has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8612 views

Volodymyr Maibozhenko and the director of a charitable foundation have been notified of suspicion of aiding the illegal crossing of the border by persons liable for military service under the guise of volunteers for money.

Draft-dodging schemes: Former Head of Brovary District State Administration Maibozhenko has been notified of suspicion

The former head of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv region and the director of a charitable organization have been notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal departure of men abroad under the guise of volunteers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, we are talking about the former head of Brovary RDA Volodymyr Maibozhenko.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former head of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv region was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations (Part 3 of Article 332 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and the director of a charitable organization in facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the suspects, in a prior conspiracy to make a profit, developed a scheme to transfer conscripted men abroad during martial law. They ensured that information about men was entered into the "Shlyakh" system under the guise of volunteers, who subsequently had the opportunity to freely leave the territory of Ukraine.

In turn, the director of the charitable organization received money from men for such a service, part of which was spent on the purchase of pre-agreed tangible assets for the ex-official, with whose assistance their data was entered into the "Shlyakh" system under the guise of volunteers delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's Office reported that both men were remanded in custody.

UNN sources said that the SBU detained the scandalous ex-official Volodymyr Maibozhenko.

"The schemer organized the departure of evaders abroad. More than 10 charitable foundations were involved in the "process". He charged up to $2,000 per client for the "service", and the scheme "worked" for more than a year," a UNN source said.

Officially: Klitschko's deputy Prokopiiv has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the departure of 31 men abroad17.04.25, 11:19 • 4942 views

We remind

In April 2024, Maibozhenko, while drunk in his car, hit pedestrians on the sidewalk in Brovary. Three adults and a child were injured. He was then detained and dismissed.

Brovary City District Court sentenced the former head of Brovary RDA Volodymyr Maibozhenko to a fine of UAH 34,000, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 3 years, for running over four people, including a minor, while intoxicated.

The other day, the Kyiv Court of Appeal cancelled Maibozhenko's verdict and sent the case for a new trial.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
