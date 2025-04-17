Draft-dodging schemes: Former Head of Brovary District State Administration Maibozhenko has been notified of suspicion

The former head of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv region and the director of a charitable organization have been notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal departure of men abroad under the guise of volunteers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, we are talking about the former head of Brovary RDA Volodymyr Maibozhenko.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former head of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv region was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations (Part 3 of Article 332 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and the director of a charitable organization in facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the suspects, in a prior conspiracy to make a profit, developed a scheme to transfer conscripted men abroad during martial law. They ensured that information about men was entered into the "Shlyakh" system under the guise of volunteers, who subsequently had the opportunity to freely leave the territory of Ukraine.

In turn, the director of the charitable organization received money from men for such a service, part of which was spent on the purchase of pre-agreed tangible assets for the ex-official, with whose assistance their data was entered into the "Shlyakh" system under the guise of volunteers delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine. - the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's Office reported that both men were remanded in custody.

UNN sources said that the SBU detained the scandalous ex-official Volodymyr Maibozhenko.

"The schemer organized the departure of evaders abroad. More than 10 charitable foundations were involved in the "process". He charged up to $2,000 per client for the "service", and the scheme "worked" for more than a year," a UNN source said.

We remind

In April 2024, Maibozhenko, while drunk in his car, hit pedestrians on the sidewalk in Brovary. Three adults and a child were injured. He was then detained and dismissed.

Brovary City District Court sentenced the former head of Brovary RDA Volodymyr Maibozhenko to a fine of UAH 34,000, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 3 years, for running over four people, including a minor, while intoxicated.



The other day, the Kyiv Court of Appeal cancelled Maibozhenko's verdict and sent the case for a new trial.