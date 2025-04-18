In Kherson region, a Russian drone killed two road workers: details of the tragedy
In the Kherson region, two employees of the road service, 36 and 44 years old, died as a result of an enemy drone strike on special equipment. The tragedy occurred near the village of Stiyke.
In the Kherson region, two road service workers were killed in a Russian drone strike. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (OMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
On Thursday, April 17, at 21:51, the official reported on his Telegram channel that an air attack by the enemy occurred near the settlement of Stiyke.
"There, an enemy drone "hit special equipment during repair work"," - wrote Oleksandr Prokudin.
As a result of the strike, men, 36 and 44, received fatal injuries
He also expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.
The number of people killed as a result of the Russian air strike on the Tavriyskyi microdistrict of Kherson has increased to two. It is also known about five wounded, including the father of a teenager among the dead.
