The head of the anti-corruption committee accused the head of ARMA of lying and manipulation

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11489 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57861 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57026 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65947 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65428 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59706 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77109 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57859 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62252 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77031 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116440 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125068 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3916 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22235 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26708 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121606 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63357 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

The head of the anti-corruption committee accused the head of ARMA of lying and manipulation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8712 views

The Head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, accused Olena Duma of lying and manipulating regarding the reform of ARMA. Radina refuted Duma's statements and cited facts of the agency's inefficient work.

The head of the anti-corruption committee accused the head of ARMA of lying and manipulation

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is once again lying and manipulating, protesting against the reform of ARMA. This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee Anastasia Radina, writes UNN.

I cannot but react to the очередной lies and manipulations that the head of ARMA continues to spread, protesting against the reform of the agency

- Radina wrote on her Facebook page.

She refuted Olena Duma's statement that ARMA was not involved in the work on draft law No. 12374-d on reforming the agency.

"ARMA employees were involved in all stages of consideration of draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform. For example, three ARMA employees were present at the committee meeting on March 12, including Deputy Head Pavlo Velykorechanin (the committee always publishes meeting records). The same staff of ARMA took part in the working group, and a wider staff took part in discussions with other stakeholders organized by the committee," Anastasiia Radina emphasized and published a photo from the meeting on March 12

Also, according to the MP, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office officially supported draft law No. 12374-d, emphasizing the need to detail the norms in the Criminal Procedure Code to counter abuses by owners of seized assets.

Our goal is to effectively change the current system of managing seized assets, which has proven its inadequacy, introduce clear rules and provide process participants with all the necessary tools

- added the head of the anti-corruption committee.

Reminder

Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasiia Radina, previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data on its activities. One of them, Radina, cited the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register and 36,000 have been transferred to management, i.e. about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, ARMA Head Olena Duma called on the MP to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasiia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under the leadership of Duma and noted that in her year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that generated income as of the end of 2024. 

In addition, according to the head of the anti-corruption committee, despite the availability of dozens of seized commercial properties in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the income to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, not by ARMA tenders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85