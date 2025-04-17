The head of the anti-corruption committee accused the head of ARMA of lying and manipulation

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is once again lying and manipulating, protesting against the reform of ARMA. This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee Anastasia Radina, writes UNN.

I cannot but react to the очередной lies and manipulations that the head of ARMA continues to spread, protesting against the reform of the agency - Radina wrote on her Facebook page.

She refuted Olena Duma's statement that ARMA was not involved in the work on draft law No. 12374-d on reforming the agency.

"ARMA employees were involved in all stages of consideration of draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform. For example, three ARMA employees were present at the committee meeting on March 12, including Deputy Head Pavlo Velykorechanin (the committee always publishes meeting records). The same staff of ARMA took part in the working group, and a wider staff took part in discussions with other stakeholders organized by the committee," Anastasiia Radina emphasized and published a photo from the meeting on March 12



Also, according to the MP, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office officially supported draft law No. 12374-d, emphasizing the need to detail the norms in the Criminal Procedure Code to counter abuses by owners of seized assets.

Our goal is to effectively change the current system of managing seized assets, which has proven its inadequacy, introduce clear rules and provide process participants with all the necessary tools - added the head of the anti-corruption committee.

Reminder

Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasiia Radina, previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data on its activities. One of them, Radina, cited the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register and 36,000 have been transferred to management, i.e. about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, ARMA Head Olena Duma called on the MP to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasiia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under the leadership of Duma and noted that in her year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that generated income as of the end of 2024.

In addition, according to the head of the anti-corruption committee, despite the availability of dozens of seized commercial properties in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the income to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, not by ARMA tenders.