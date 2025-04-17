In Odesa region, a mother was detained on suspicion of the death of her one-year-old son: details of the tragedy

In the Odesa region, a resident of the Berezivka district was detained, who is suspected of inflicting grievous bodily harm on her one-year-old child, which resulted in the child's death in the hospital. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

"Police detained a resident of the Berezivka district for causing serious bodily injuries to her one-year-old son, which resulted in his death in the hospital," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers add that they were informed of this incident by doctors of the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, where the boy was admitted unconscious with a brain contusion, old fractures of the humerus and ulna. After spending several days in the hospital, the child died.

According to investigators, a 26-year-old resident of Berezivshchyna brought the child to the hospital when she became completely ill, and explained that the baby was injured after falling from the bed. However, the investigators found that the mother's testimony was not true.

"During the investigation, the police exposed the woman's deception and found that she caused bodily harm to the baby when he was crying," the police said.

"Investigators detained her in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and, in the presence of sufficient evidence, informed her of suspicion under Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of law enforcement officers, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention. She faces a considerable prison term," law enforcement officers added.

