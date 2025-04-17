Preparing terrorist attacks near defense departments in the center of Kyiv: a citizen of the Russian Federation has been detained

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2504 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10054 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12523 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15962 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22180 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37514 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49319 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64665 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83495 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113499 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1304 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13216 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83495 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85172 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96513 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2796 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14041 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111055 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53434 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53142 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Preparing terrorist attacks near defense departments in the center of Kyiv: a citizen of the Russian Federation has been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2144 views

The SBU detained a Russian citizen who worked as a sound engineer at a radio station in Kyiv and spied for the FSB, preparing terrorist attacks. He photographed military equipment and transmitted data to the curator.

Preparing terrorist attacks near defense departments in the center of Kyiv: a citizen of the Russian Federation has been detained

In Kyiv, a citizen of the Russian Federation who had lived in the capital for a long time and worked as a sound engineer at a well-known Ukrainian radio station was simultaneously performing intelligence tasks for the Russian special service and preparing terrorist attacks. This is reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Cyber ​​experts of the Security Service detained another undercover FSB agent in Kyiv. It turned out to be a 47-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation, who worked as a sound engineer at a well-known radio station in Ukraine and simultaneously performed tasks for the Russian special service

- the message says.

According to the case materials, the FSB agent was spying on parking places near the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. During work breaks, he walked around the central streets of Kyiv and secretly photographed cars that he considered military. For conspiracy, he pretended to be talking on the phone, holding it near his ear while filming.

The Russian passed the collected information to the curator from the FSB via messenger. According to the plan of the Russian special service, on the basis of these data, it was planned to install explosives on target objects with subsequent detonation.

Terrorist attacks were being prepared in the central and eastern regions of Ukraine: 9 FSB agents were detained simultaneously16.04.25, 11:46 • 8290 views

Cyber ​​experts of the SBU exposed the enemy's intentions in advance and detained the spy when he was conducting additional intelligence near one of the defense agencies of Ukraine. At the scene, the perpetrator's mobile phone, which he used to contact the FSB and masked photographing of objects, was seized

- the special services note.

It is also reported that the detainee has been living in the capital of Ukraine for more than 10 years, where he worked in various media groups, including those close to the banned pro-Kremlin parties.

At the end of 2024, an FSB employee, whose identity has been established by the Security Service, contacted him remotely, recruited him and began giving him tasks.

"Privatized" the church and property for over UAH 7 million: a rector of a UOC (MP) church exposed in Kyiv region15.04.25, 20:05 • 10100 views

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law.

"The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the perpetrator's criminal actions is being resolved," the SBU reports.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98