Preparing terrorist attacks near defense departments in the center of Kyiv: a citizen of the Russian Federation has been detained

In Kyiv, a citizen of the Russian Federation who had lived in the capital for a long time and worked as a sound engineer at a well-known Ukrainian radio station was simultaneously performing intelligence tasks for the Russian special service and preparing terrorist attacks. This is reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Cyber ​​experts of the Security Service detained another undercover FSB agent in Kyiv. It turned out to be a 47-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation, who worked as a sound engineer at a well-known radio station in Ukraine and simultaneously performed tasks for the Russian special service - the message says.

According to the case materials, the FSB agent was spying on parking places near the administrative buildings of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. During work breaks, he walked around the central streets of Kyiv and secretly photographed cars that he considered military. For conspiracy, he pretended to be talking on the phone, holding it near his ear while filming.

The Russian passed the collected information to the curator from the FSB via messenger. According to the plan of the Russian special service, on the basis of these data, it was planned to install explosives on target objects with subsequent detonation.

Terrorist attacks were being prepared in the central and eastern regions of Ukraine: 9 FSB agents were detained simultaneously

Cyber ​​experts of the SBU exposed the enemy's intentions in advance and detained the spy when he was conducting additional intelligence near one of the defense agencies of Ukraine. At the scene, the perpetrator's mobile phone, which he used to contact the FSB and masked photographing of objects, was seized - the special services note.

It is also reported that the detainee has been living in the capital of Ukraine for more than 10 years, where he worked in various media groups, including those close to the banned pro-Kremlin parties.

At the end of 2024, an FSB employee, whose identity has been established by the Security Service, contacted him remotely, recruited him and began giving him tasks.

"Privatized" the church and property for over UAH 7 million: a rector of a UOC (MP) church exposed in Kyiv region

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law.

"The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the perpetrator's criminal actions is being resolved," the SBU reports.