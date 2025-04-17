In Kyiv, an unknown assailant attacked Yuriy Makarov with a knife: he was hospitalized.

On the evening of April 16, an unknown person attacked an employee of the national media institution and stabbed him. Law enforcement officers seized material evidence from the scene and opened criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Kyiv police, reports UNN.

The victim is the executive producer of Suspilne Movlennya - Yuriy Makarov, reported the chairman of the broadcaster's board, Mykola Chernotytskyi. According to him, he was hospitalized in serious condition. As of now, there is no threat to life.

According to the police, the attack occurred on the evening of April 16 near a residential complex.

"According to preliminary data, the attacker suddenly stabbed a passerby and fled the scene. The victim turned out to be a 69-year-old Kyiv resident, an employee of one of the national media institutions. He was hospitalized. Law enforcement officers seized the weapon and other material evidence from the scene," the police said in a statement.

Based on this fact, investigators of the Solomyanskyi Police Department have launched criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm. Measures are being taken to detain the perpetrator. - added law enforcement officers.

