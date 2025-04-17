Murder of a 19-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk: police in Prykarpattia reported suspicion to a third teenager

Investigators incriminate the minors in intentional murder, resulting in severe stab wounds to a 19-year-old boy. UNN reports with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk region police.

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the National Police in the Ivano-Frankivsk region incriminate three minors in committing a particularly serious crime under paragraphs 4, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the report says.

Two 14-year-old defendants, who were notified of suspicion yesterday, have already had pre-trial detention measures chosen by the court. A preventive measure will be chosen for the third suspect in the near future.

During the investigation, it was established that three teenagers inflicted numerous stab wounds on the deceased and tried to hide his body on the outskirts of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Having collected sufficient evidence, investigators reasonably suspect three teenagers of premeditated murder committed by a group of persons with prior conspiracy with particular cruelty.

On April 16, the body of a 19-year-old boy with stab wounds was found on the outskirts of Ivano-Frankivsk. Police detained three minors suspected of murder.