In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked an ambulance: medics wounded

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked an ambulance with a drone, injuring two medics, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of April 17, Russian troops launched an attack on the Dnipro district of Kherson using a drone. As a result of dropping an explosive device, an ambulance was damaged.

"As a result of the attack, a paramedic and an ambulance driver were injured," the prosecutor's office said.

The vehicle sustained significant damage.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Kherson region shelled: 1 person killed and 15 injured, including a child