The ARMA asset register is still empty. Duma reports that they worked titanically and everything will be fine

The register of seized assets, which should be a public tool for transparency and control over the transferred property, still remains unfilled. This was acknowledged by the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, and she promised that the updated system will be launched in 2025. She announced this in an interview with "Ekonomichna Pravda", writes UNN.

Olena Duma was reminded of her own words that her first task in office was to create a register that would show "how many assets have been seized, how they are managed and who manages them, and what benefit this brings to the state." However, there is still no such data in the system.

Now the register contains a general figure. You see only how many records you see, how many rulings there are in total. You can see how much has been transferred to the agency... Now look: what is our main goal? To make the register not just, you know, a cemetery of rulings with registration numbers, names of suspects, accused or investigating prosecutors - the head of ARMA tried to justify herself.

According to her, ARMA employees performed "very titanic work" in 2024, and in 2025 the updated system should finally work.

A technical task has been developed, it has been approved by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, funds are provided for in the budget, it will be improved in 2025 - Olena Duma emphasized.

It is worth noting that the opening and functional filling of the register was a key condition under which Olena Duma retained her position as head of ARMA. After pressure from parliament and the public, and probably due to fear of leaving office, the head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register, and it was opened in the second half of 2023. However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for the incompleteness and inaccuracy of the data in the register. This information was confirmed by the audit of the Accounting Chamber.

ARMA has already tried several times to justify the fact that the register of seized assets still works only formally. One such example was that the system did not have a certificate of registration of copyright to the Unified State Register of Seized Assets. The agency called this document a "key fulcrum" for digital transformation.

ARMA often tries to present formalities as "achievements". Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them Radina called the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69 thousand assets in the register, and 36 thousand have been transferred to management, that is, about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20 thousand of these 36 thousand assets are movable property of Mezhyhirya, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on the deputy to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under Duma's leadership and noted that in a year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that generated income as of the end of 2024.