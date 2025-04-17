$41.220.04
Former head of Khmelnytskyi MEC Krupa did not declare 34 million hryvnias and hid cryptocurrency - NACP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4434 views

NACP found violations in Tetiana Krupa's declarations for more than UAH 34.8 million, and undeclared cryptocurrency. Facts of exporting significant amounts abroad without confirmation of the origin of funds were also revealed.

Former head of Khmelnytskyi MEC Krupa did not declare 34 million hryvnias and hid cryptocurrency - NACP

Serious violations were found in the declarations of Tetiana Krupa, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council and former head of the regional MEC, with the total amount of violations exceeding UAH 34.8 million. This was reported by NACP, writes UNN.

Details 

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) found violations of more than UAH 34.8 million in the declarations of a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council, who is also the chief physician of the communal healthcare institution "Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise",

- the NACP notes.

During the verification of the declaration for 2022, the NACP found signs of illegal enrichment and inaccurate declaration of more than UAH 16.5 million. In particular, Krupa and her husband took more than UAH 38 million in various currencies abroad, but the origin of UAH 16.4 million of this amount was not documented. These funds were not included in the declaration, which is a violation of the law.

"During the repeated verification of the declaration for 2023, which was initiated due to newly discovered circumstances, it was established that the declarant did not indicate information about monetary assets in the amount of UAH 18 million, the right to claim which belongs to her husband, information about which could not be unknown to her," the agency reports.

The sources of these funds were also not confirmed, and they were seized during the pre-trial investigation.

In general, it is reported that in 2023, signs of inaccurate information for more than UAH 18.3 million were established. 

In addition, during the audit, it was discovered that Krupa's spouse concealed cryptocurrency belonging to her husband from declaration

"Reasoned conclusions have been sent to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine," the NACP said.

Let us remind you 

On October 4, 2024, it became known that an official of the MEC and her son, the head of the regional department of the PFU in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illegal enrichment worth millions of dollars.

Later, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Tetiana Krupa in the form of detention. 

On March 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the detention of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MEC, until May 18 and reduced her bail from UAH 260 million to UAH 230 million.

And on March 31, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced the amount of bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MEC to UAH 130 million. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesFinance
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Supreme Court of the United States
Kyiv
