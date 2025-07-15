$41.840.05
Ukraine withdraws from anti-personnel mine ban convention: parliament makes decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2416 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, with 299 votes, suspended the operation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction.

The Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, as reported by the parliamentary corps, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada suspended the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction. "For" - 299

- wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram.

Special Tribunal for the Russian leadership: Rada ratified the agreement15.07.25, 12:55 • 2392 views

According to him, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada was instructed to immediately sign the ratified agreement on the special tribunal and on the suspension of the convention on the use of anti-personnel mines.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention prohibiting anti-personnel mines

In six months: Venislavsky explained when Ukraine will be able to legally use anti-personnel mines02.07.25, 12:14 • 1511 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
