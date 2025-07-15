Ukraine withdraws from anti-personnel mine ban convention: parliament makes decision

The Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, as reported by the parliamentary corps, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada suspended the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction. "For" - 299 wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram.

According to him, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada was instructed to immediately sign the ratified agreement on the special tribunal and on the suspension of the convention on the use of anti-personnel mines.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention prohibiting anti-personnel mines.

