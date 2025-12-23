$42.150.10
Poland installed the first elements of an anti-drone system on the border with Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Poland has installed the first elements of an anti-drone system on the border with Belarus near the town of Krynki. The system will become operational in January, detecting, tracking, and neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Poland installed the first elements of an anti-drone system on the border with Belarus

The first elements of the drone countermeasures system have been installed in Poland on the border with Belarus and will begin operation in January. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, announced that the first elements of the drone countermeasures system on the border with Belarus were installed on an observation tower near the city of Krynki in the Podlaskie Voivodeship.

A radar was installed on an observation tower over 70 meters high. This is the first element of the radar system, which will eventually be installed on four other towers that have already been built.

Poland to resume production of anti-personnel mines to protect its eastern border and for possible export to Ukraine17.12.25, 17:47 • 4570 views

According to Kierwiński, the radar will be launched in January. In the first phase, this system will detect, locate, and track objects approaching from the east. It will also be able to neutralize these unmanned devices.

The readings of this system will be available in Białystok, at the electronic surveillance center for the border barrier with Belarus, as well as at border posts.

The new system was entirely developed and manufactured by Polish enterprises.

Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine23.12.25, 10:26 • 2204 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Belarus
Bialystok
Poland