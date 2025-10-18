After fierce clashes - a truce: Pakistan and Afghanistan negotiate in Doha

On Saturday, officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan are holding talks in Qatar. The meeting, an attempt to establish diplomacy, comes a day after Islamabad launched airstrikes on the neighboring country, UNN reports, citing Reuters and AFP.

Details

The Pakistani and Afghan delegations arrived in Doha for peace talks. It is currently known that Kabul has ordered its military forces to observe a ceasefire. Pakistan will also refrain from any attacks. Earlier it became known that a 48-hour truce was to be scheduled for the relevant talks in Qatar.

Context

Clashes occurred between the military forces of the countries, as a result of which dozens were killed and hundreds were injured.

Regarding the truce, the level of its observance is not known for certain. Late yesterday evening, Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire, which had deadly consequences.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika province. .. Afghanistan will take appropriate measures — a senior Taliban official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A provincial hospital official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that ten civilians were killed and 12 were injured in the strikes.

The Afghan Cricket Board told AFP that three players who were in the region for a domestic tournament had died, reducing the previous death toll to eight.

However, as of midday on October 18, the temporary ceasefire agreed on Wednesday between the South Asian neighbors ended days of intense fighting that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

Recall