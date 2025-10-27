$41.900.00
October 26, 06:56 PM
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
Trump promises to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan crisis "very quickly"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1900 views

US President Donald Trump said he would resolve the crisis between Afghanistan and Pakistan "very quickly." This statement came on the second day of peace talks between the warring countries.

Trump promises to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan crisis "very quickly"

US President Donald Trump said he would resolve the crisis between Afghanistan and Pakistan "very quickly," as peace talks between the warring neighbors continued for a second day. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The publication indicates that the head of the White House made this statement during the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, adding that the leaders of Pakistan are "great people."

I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started negotiations. But I will resolve this issue very quickly

- said Trump.

Conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan

The countries are embroiled in a fierce security conflict, with each side claiming to be responding to aggression from the other during clashes earlier this month.

These were the deadliest clashes between them in years, marking a low point in relations and also causing alarm in a region where armed groups such as Al-Qaeda are trying to revive.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militants crossing the border to carry out attacks. Taliban leaders deny the accusations.

The second round of talks between the parties began on Saturday in Istanbul and aims to transform the fragile ceasefire reached earlier this month in Doha into a solid foundation for peace and border security.

Recall

On October 18, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes: Kabul hit by airstrikes - AP15.10.25, 15:24 • 3068 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Pakistan