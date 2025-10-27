Trump promises to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan crisis "very quickly"

US President Donald Trump said he would resolve the crisis between Afghanistan and Pakistan "very quickly," as peace talks between the warring neighbors continued for a second day. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The publication indicates that the head of the White House made this statement during the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, adding that the leaders of Pakistan are "great people."

I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started negotiations. But I will resolve this issue very quickly - said Trump.

Conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan

The countries are embroiled in a fierce security conflict, with each side claiming to be responding to aggression from the other during clashes earlier this month.

These were the deadliest clashes between them in years, marking a low point in relations and also causing alarm in a region where armed groups such as Al-Qaeda are trying to revive.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militants crossing the border to carry out attacks. Taliban leaders deny the accusations.

The second round of talks between the parties began on Saturday in Istanbul and aims to transform the fragile ceasefire reached earlier this month in Doha into a solid foundation for peace and border security.

Recall

On October 18, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.

